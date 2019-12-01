PALM HARBOR — Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a 2001 Volvo involved in a four-vehicle crash that occurred about 2:26 p.m. Nov. 30 on southbound U.S. 19 near Innisbrook Drive in Palm Harbor.
Troopers say the Volvo and three other vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. 19 approaching Innisbrook Drive in the inside lane when traffic ahead of the four vehicles slowed due to a red traffic signal at the intersection.
All of the vehicles slowed, except for the Volvo, which collided with the rear of a 2015 Toyota driven by Yesenia Carreras, 36, of Largo. The impact caused the Toyota to crash into the rear of a 2012 Honda SUV driven by Judith Crume, 80, of Palm Harbor, and Crume’s vehicle then collided with the rear of a 2003 Honda driven by Donald Tibbetts, 42, of Hudson. No injuries were reported.
Troopers say after the crash, the driver of the Volvo fled the scene on foot traveling westbound onto the west shoulder of U.S. 19. Troopers say he was described as a black male wearing a white T-shirt and red/black basketball shorts.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies assisted troopers in their search for the driver. Troopers say it was later determined that the Volvo had been stolen.
Anyone with information about the crash or the identity or location of the man driving the Volvo is asked to contact FHP by calling *FHP or 813-558-1800. Information also can be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling the Tip Line at 1-800-873-8477.