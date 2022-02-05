Pinellas detectives charge teacher with sexual battery on 14-year-old girl

PINELLAS PARK — Pinellas County sheriff’s detectives arrested a 32-year-old Hudson man about 10:20 a.m. Feb. 5. Kyle Handfield was booked into the county jail on three counts of sexual battery, custodial authority on a minor.
According to detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit, Hatfield is a teacher at a Pasco County school and a former teacher at Pinellas Park Middle School. Handfield taught at Pinellas Park Middle School from March of 2015 until August of 2020. Handfield has been employed with Pasco County Schools at Fivay High School since August of 2020.
Detectives began an investigation on Jan. 7 after learning that Handfield had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student from 2017 through 2018 while she was a student at Pinellas Park Middle School. Detectives say Handfield, who was the girl’s teacher, began the relationship through a social networking website.
Detectives are unaware of additional victims. Anyone with more information is asked to call Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Crimes Against Children Unit, Detective Leib at 727-582-6566.