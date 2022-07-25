SEMINOLE — A pedestrian crossing Seminole Boulevard was struck and killed by a SUV late July 24, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 9:05 p.m., deputies responded to Seminole Boulevard and Orange Blossom Lane in Seminole to investigate a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
According to investigators, 34-year-old Candice Burdyck was driving north on Seminole Boulevard in her Ford Escape. The pedestrian, 60-year-old Delia Manjarrez, was crossing Seminole Boulevard from east to northwest, not in a designated crosswalk, when she was struck with the front passenger side of the SUV.
Manjarrez was pronounced deceased at the scene. Burdyck was uninjured.
According to investigators, speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.
The investigation continues.