CLEARWATER — A 31-year-old Clearwater man was charged with second-degree murder Jan. 20 during a homicide investigation by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Lee Warren was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. As of the afternoon of Jan. 21, no bail had been set and no booking photo was available.
Detectives say deputies responded to a residence on Avalon Avenue in Clearwater about 10:09 a.m. Jan. 20 on a domestic disturbance call. When they arrived on scene, they found Warren in the driveway with blood on his hands, according to a press release. Warren was taken into custody.
Detectives say when deputies entered the residence, they found Jerry Lebreux, 64, deceased from upper body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives say Warren and Lebreux were the only occupants at the residence during the incident.