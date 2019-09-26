Death warrant signed for man convicted of murdering Pinellas County girl

A 73-year-old man convicted of murdering a 14-year-old Pinellas County girl in 1985 has a date with death.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for James Milton Dailey Sept. 25 and set the date for his execution on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m.
The victim, 14-year-old Shelly Boggio, her twin sister Stacey and Stephanie Forsythe had been hitchhiking near St. Petersburg on May 5, 1985 when Dailey, Jack Pearcy and Dwaine Shaw picked them up, according to court records.
They then went to a bar and to Pearcy’s house, where they met Pearcy’s girlfriend, Gayle Bailey. Stacey Boggio and Forsythe returned home, but Shelly Boggio, Bailey and the men went to another bar and returned to Pearcy's house about midnight.
Court records say that Boggio, Dailey and Pearcy left in a car and the men returned later without the 14-year-old. Dailey’s pants were wet and he was carrying a bundle. The next morning, Dailey and Pearcy went to a laundromat and told Gayle to pack because they were going to Miami.
That same morning, Boggio’s body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway near Indian Rocks Beach. Her underwear was found next to a pool of blood. An autopsy showed she had been stabbed multiple times, strangled and drowned.
Pearcy and Dailey were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Pearcy reportedly told police that Dailey has stabbed the girl and then dragged her toward the water and held her down.
Pearcy was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Pearcy, who is now 64-years-old, is being held in the Sumter Correctional Institute.
Dailey was found guilty of first-degree murder on June 27, 1987. He received a death sentence on Jan. 21, 1994.
According to a memorandum that accompanied the death warrant, Dailey “has been litigating his conviction and sentence for approximately 30 years.” He currently has an appeal pending in Florida Supreme Court.
The memorandum also included a statement from Boggio’s cousin.
“Shelly isn’t the only one who died that day. The ENTIRE Boggio family would forever be broken … I cannot express enough to you how absolutely detrimental this has been to what is left of MY family … Give us justice … Give us peace … I beg of you. We have suffered enough years.”
Suzette Porter is TBN's Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.