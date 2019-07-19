Clearwater police issue 79 speeding citations during July 19 crackdown

CLEARWATER — More than a dozen Clearwater police officers participated in a July 19 crackdown that targeted speeders and other violators on U.S. 19 and other major roadways.
The daylong detail included 18 officers who also focused on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Druid Road.
Officers issued 79 speeding citations, including nine to motorists traveling more than 30 mph over the speed limit. They also issued 38 moving violations, 23 non-moving violations and 18 move-over violations.
In addition, three were arrested on drug-related charges.
Police say the detail was part of an effort to make the street of Clearwater safer for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.
Police sent a message to motorists on the department’s Facebook page, telling them to slow down and to always move over if they see a police officer, tow truck operator, utility worker, highway worker of anyone else on the side of the road doing work.
“We will be doing more of these details, so it’s best to drive at or below the speed limit so we won’t be stopping you,” police said.