SEMINOLE — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives assisted the Florida State Fire Marshal with an investigation after a firework injury caused extensive injuries to a man in Seminole.
Deputies responded to an injured person call about 8:22 p.m. Dec. 31 at a residence on Kumquat Avenue in Seminole. When deputies arrived, they learned that Wayne DeSmith, 36, had been transported by ambulance to a local hospital for extensive injuries to his right hand.
According to detectives, DeSmith bundled four boxes of sparklers and then wrapped the flammable ends together with black electrical tape. One sparkler projected out of the bundle, serving as a fuse. Detectives say the wrapping of the bundle changed the nature of the sparklers to a very large firecracker.
The firework detonated with a very large explosion before DeSmith had an opportunity to throw the bundle a safe distance away, causing extensive injuries to his right hand.
DeSmith was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office encourages firework safety for all holidays and celebrations.