Woman held in barroom shooting

LEALMAN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old St. Petersburg woman on attempted murder charges after two women were shot at a Lealman bar Dec. 22.
Deputies were called to Doubles Sports Bar, 3301 54th Avenue N, about 11:25 p.m. regarding a shooting. Deputies found 28-year-old Clemmiesha Flowers with a single gunshot wound to the upper back. They later learned there was a second victim, 26-year-old Fabriia Williams, who was struck in the leg. Both victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives identified the suspect as Dekena Jada Talbert, 24, who fled in a vehicle, according to a PCSO report. The vehicle was found quickly and Talbert was taken into custody.
Detectives learned that Talbert and a third woman, June Flowers, 26, were in a fight at the bar due to an ongoing rivalry. Detectives said Talbert retrieved a firearm and shot at the victims. Clemmiesha Flowers positioned herself between Talbert and June Flowers and was hit in the upper back. According to the report, as Talbert began to flee, she fired three more rounds, hitting Williams in the leg.
Talbert was charged with three counts of attempted felony murder.