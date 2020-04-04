PINELLAS PARK — Police arrested a 34-year-old Pinellas Park man about 11:30 a.m. April 4 after he reportedly attacked a property manager who was showing him a vacant mobile home unit.
Daniel Y Love was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of armed sexual battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. No bail was set for the sexual battery charge. Bail for aggravated assault was set at $10,000 and $20,000 for the false imprisonment charge.
Pinellas Park Police say the property manager, a 40-year-old woman, was doing some cleanup work around the mobile home park on U.S. 19 N. where she also resides. Love, who police say is a transient, approached her and inquired about renting an empty unit within the park.
The unidentified woman took Love over to an empty mobile home and began to show him around inside.
Police say the victim told them that she started to feel uncomfortable and she tried to leave. Love then grabbed her by the neck and would not allow her to leave.
Police say Love pulled out a pocket knife and forced her to perform sexual acts on him before he then sexually battered her.
After Love passed out inside the mobile home, the victim was able to escape and call for help, police say.
Pinellas Park police responded to the 911 call and Love was taken into custody on the property without incident.