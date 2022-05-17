DUI arrest costs Pinellas deputy her job

ST. PETERSBURG — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy was fired May 17 after St. Petersburg police arrested her on a charge of driving under the influence.
Shelby Alyse Coniglio, 26, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one charge of DUI with a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.15 or greater. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08. She was released on own recognizance at 10:44 a.m.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, St. Petersburg police stopped Coniglio about 1:37 a.m. at 108th Avenue North and Fourth Street North in St. Petersburg. Officers said she showed signs of impairment, such as having an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, slurred speech, blank expression, bloodshot/glassy eyes. She was unsteady on her feet.
Officers said Coniglio agreed to perform field sobriety tests, but performed poorly on them, and she submitted to a breath sample which indicated she had a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit.
She was fired immediately after her arrest, per sheriff’s office policy. She was hired Sept. 10, 2018, and worked as a patrol deputy.