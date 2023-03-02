Seminole firefighter charged with DUI

An off-duty Seminole firefighter has been charged with driving under the influence after Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies observed him driving a Ford pickup truck at 100 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
Deputies assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau stopped James Craig, 37, around 12:56 a.m. on Feb. 27 as he was driving northbound on Park Street just south of 62nd Avenue. A police report states that Craig exhibited multiple indicators of impairment, including a distinct odor of alcohol, unsteady balance and watery eyes.
Craig refused to perform field sobriety tests or to provide a sample of his breath. He was charged with one count of DUI and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.