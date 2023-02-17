The driver of a pickup truck was in serious condition and one of his passengers died when he lost control entering the southbound entrance ramp to I-275 from eastbound I-175.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicle overturned multiple times and the driver, a 35-year-old Sarasota man, and one passenger, a 36-year-old man also from Sarasota, were ejected. Neither wore seat belts. The passenger suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
A second passenger, a 30-year-old woman from Sarasota, was wearing a seat belt and was not injuried.