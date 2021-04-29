Clearwater woman accused of defrauding Dunedin insurance company

DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 40-year-old Clearwater woman about noon April 28 in connection with problems with the payroll at a Dunedin insurance company.
Jayme Anne Collman was booked into the county jail on one count of scheme to defraud greater than $50,000. Bail was set at $50,000. She was released on surety bond at 9:25 p.m. April 28.
According to detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit, Collman was hired by Avid Insurance, 1480 Beltrees St. in Dunedin, in March 2018 as an office manager. Her duties included handling employee payroll.
When the pandemic created financial hardships at the company, it applied for a Paycheck Protection Loan. While gathering documents to apply for the loan, discrepancies were noticed with the payroll numbers and the sheriff’s office was notified.
Detectives began their investigation in January and discovered more than $50,000 had been stolen from the company. Collman was identified as the suspect.
Collman was interviewed at the North District Station in Dunedin on April 28 where she reportedly admitted to the allegations.
Detectives say that during the interview, Collman admitted to issuing herself extra paychecks beginning in January of 2019. She confirmed to detectives this activity grew more frequent as time went on and later transitioned to her modifying her salary.