Pedestrian struck by bus
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she stepped off a curb and was struck by a Pinellas County Transit Authority bus.
Police said Denise Rozwarski, 58, was standing on a sidewalk on the west side of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street N on Feb. 1 when she stepped out from the curb about 10:23 a.m. and was struck by the PSTA bus, which was traveling west on First Ave. N and made a left turn to travel south on MLK Street N. Police said Rozwarski was not in a crosswalk.
Rozwarski was pulled from underneath the bus and transported to Bayfront Health with life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. There were no passengers on the bus.