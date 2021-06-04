PINELLAS PARK — A 58-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by two vehicles June 3 while crossing 66th Street North in Pinellas Park.
Police responded to a crash about 9:15 p.m. and found a seriously injured pedestrian in the northbound lane of 66th Street North, just north of Bryan Dairy Road. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say the driver of a 2013 Ford van, Kenny Valle, 31, of St. Petersburg remained on the scene; however the second vehicle did not. It was described as an older black, single cab pickup truck driven by a heavyset Black man about 50-years-old.
Police are asking that anyone with information on the second vehicle call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-973-TIPS or Pinellas Park police at 727-369-7840.