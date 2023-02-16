A pedestrian was killed Feb. 15 when he was struck crossing Seminole Boulevard, then struck again by a hit-and-run driver as he lay in the roadway.
Largo Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the area of 2024 Seminole Boulevard about 10:41 p.m. A southbound Honda struck a pedestrian, who was crossing the roadway not at a posted crosswalk.
A dark-colored sedan then struck the victim and left the scene after the secondary impact.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the Honda was cleared by medical staff at the scene. Alcohol was not a factor with that driver.
Anyone with information regarding the dark-colored sedan is encouraged to reach out to Largo police. Reference Largo Police report #23-001454. Any question can be submitted to Sergeant Wes Caseber at wcaseber@largo.com.