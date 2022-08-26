CLEARWATER — A vehicle struck and killed a 15-year-old Largo High student walking across Belleair Road on Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The vehicle, driven by a 60-year-old Tampa woman, was traveling west on Belleair Road, east of South Haven Drive, as the student attempted to walk northbound across the two-lane unlighted roadway.
The student, who is a resident of Clearwater, entered the path of and was struck by the vehicle, FHP said.
Following the crash, the motorist came to a controlled stop along the north shoulder of the road. The child suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.