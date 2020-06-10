Sheriff’s detectives charge Seminole man with possession of child pornography

SEMINOLE — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 40-year-old man at his home in Seminole about 11:35 a.m. June 10 for possession of child pornography.
Casey Dwayne Hannah was booked into the county jail on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $2 million.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation in March after receiving tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. During that investigation, they identified Hannah as a suspect.
Detectives obtained a search warrant from the Sixth Judicial Circuit for Hannah’s Microsoft OneDrive account. Detectives say the account contained thousands of images and videos of child pornography, ranging in ages from infants to young teenagers, dating back to January 2000.
In an interview with detectives on June 10, Hannah reportedly admitted to possessing child pornography but denied having any sexual contact with children.
Hannah works for the city of Temple Terrace as a fire inspector and was previously employed as a firefighter for Suncoast Fire Rescue.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim in this case or has additional information is asked to call Detective Schofield of the Crimes Against Children Unit at 727-582-6200.