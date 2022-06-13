LARGO — A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon after striking a SUV on Ulmerton Road, Largo police say.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Largo officers were dispatched to the 7300 block of Ulmerton Road for a traffic crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle. The initial investigation showed that the SUV was attempting to make a U-turn when the motorcyclist struck the passenger side of the SUV.
Speed is believed to be a factor with the motorcyclist, who was transported to a hospital and died.
The driver of the SUV was uninjured and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Largo Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation.