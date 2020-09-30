Argument ends in hospital visits for treatment of gunshot wounds

Michelle Ladon Cooper

LARGO — Police responded to a report of two women suffering from gunshot wounds about 1:28 a.m. Sept. 30 in the area of Imperial Palms Court in Largo.

According to Largo police, the women were arguing when a handgun became involved. Both women were transported to local hospitals where they were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

One of the women, Michelle Ladon Cooper, 34, of Largo was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon/great bodily harm.

The other woman was not named due to a request for confidentiality under Marsy’s Law.

