Argument ends in hospital visits for treatment of gunshot wounds

LARGO — Police responded to a report of two women suffering from gunshot wounds about 1:28 a.m. Sept. 30 in the area of Imperial Palms Court in Largo.
According to Largo police, the women were arguing when a handgun became involved. Both women were transported to local hospitals where they were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
One of the women, Michelle Ladon Cooper, 34, of Largo was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon/great bodily harm.
The other woman was not named due to a request for confidentiality under Marsy’s Law.