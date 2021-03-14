PALM HARBOR — Florida Highway Patrol reported that three people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash that occurred about 12:25 p.m. March 14 on Nebraska Avenue in Palm Harbor.
Troopers say an 80-year-old woman from Dunedin was driving a sport utility vehicle travelling westbound on Nebraska Avenue at Alternate U.S. 19 when she turned in front of a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man from Ozona.
The collision caused the pickup truck to collide with a sedan-style vehicle being driven by a 23-year-old man from New Port Richey. Troopers say the SUV and pickup truck rotated to a final rest in the travel lanes of Alt. 19 with the sedan underneath the pickup truck.
The 80-year-old woman suffered minor injuries as did the driver of the sedan and his passenger a 23-year-old woman from Palm Harbor. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured. All were wearing seat belts.