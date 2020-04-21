Pinellas transient arrested in connection with sexual battery claims

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old man on a Pinellas County warrant about 6:18 p.m. April 20 in Wesley Chapel after he was accused of sexual battery of a child.
Timothy Massey, a transient, was booked into the Pasco County Jail and charged with capital sexual battery on a child less than 12-years-old. He will be transported to the Pinellas County Jail.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation on April 2, after they learned the victim had sent a letter to a family member about on-going sexual abuse.
According to detectives, the victim was shown pornographic videos and was sexually battered by Massey over a period of five years. At the time of the abuse, the victim was under the age of 12.
Detectives tried to find Massey for questioning, but learned he fled the area. They obtained a warrant for his arrest on April 17.