CLEARWATER — A 56-year-old Tarpon Springs man died at a local hospital March 17 after he was struck by a vehicle about 8:44 a.m. March 17 on U.S. 19 North near Winding Creek Boulevard in Clearwater.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, Theresa L. Hayenga, 30, of Holiday was driving a 2005 GMC Envoy northbound on U.S. 19 approaching Winding Creek Boulevard. William J. Lisdell, 56, of Tarpon Springs was walking eastbound across U.S. 19.
Troopers say Lisdell walked into the path of the Envoy, which collided with the man before coming to a controlled stop. Lisdell was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
No charges are pending.