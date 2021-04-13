SEMINOLE — A 64-year-old Seminole man died at a local hospital from injuries suffered when he was hit by a pickup truck about 8:23 p.m. April 12 on Starkey Road.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified pedestrian was walking westbound across Strarkey Road when he entered the path of a pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old Largo man traveling northbound on Starkey Road, north of Park Boulevard.
Troopers say pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.