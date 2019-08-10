Clearwater man accused of molesting young girls more than 20 years ago

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 67-year-old Clearwater man about 10:45 a.m. Aug. 9 after two adult women accused him of molesting them when they were children.
Thomas Nelson Daniels was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of capital sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. He is being held without bail.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation in June after an adult female reported that Daniels, a family friend at the time, had molested her when she was between the ages of 6 and 11. Daniels was 43 to 48 years old at the time of these offenses.
Detectives say the victim also provided the names of several other female friends that could be victims because they too visited Daniels’ house during the years she claims the abuse occurred.
Detectives located another female victim who is now an adult. This victim advised Daniels also sexual abused her when she was between the age 8 and 11.
Detectives say Daniels agreed to be interviewed at the Sheriff’s Administration Building in Largo and when confronted with the accusations, did not deny the allegations.