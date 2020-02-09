No injuries reported in vehicle crash at Belcher Food Mart

CLEARWATER — No injuries were reported when a vehicle crashed into the Belcher Food Mart on Feb. 9, according to Clearwater public safety officials.
Clearwater police and fire and rescue personnel responded to a call at Belcher Food Mart, 1475 S. Belcher Road, about 3 p.m. after a 2000 Toyota Solara crashed into the front of the store.
The 63-year-old driver was not identified; however, he was cited for careless driving. He reportedly told police that his foot slipped off the brake.
Neither he nor the three employees in the store were injured.