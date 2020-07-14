CLEARWATER — A 26-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 2 a.m. July 14 at Belcher Road and Greenbriar Boulevard.
Clearwater police say the unidentified woman was headed south on Belcher Road when her car left the roadway, hit a curb, a tree, a fence and ended up in a nearby resident's back yard. She was extricated from the vehicle by Clearwater Fire & Rescue and then flown via helicopter to St. Joseph's Hospital as a trauma alert.