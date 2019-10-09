Seminole woman accused of sexual battery of 6-year-old girl

SEMINOLE — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 19-year-old Seminole woman Oct. 7 on charges of sexual battery on a 6-year-old child. They are asking that anyone with information about other potential victims to come forward.
Erica Michelle Charles was booked into the county jail and charged with three counts of sexual battery on a child less than age 12, one count of lewd & lascivious molestation and one count of prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscenity. Bail was set at $605,000.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit say they began an investigation Oct. 4 after the Florida Department of Children and Family received a report alleging sexual abuse involving the six-year-old girl.
Detectives say their investigation revealed that Charles was babysitting the 6-year-old girl at the girl’s home between August and September.
Detectives say while at the residence, Charles showed the child pornographic videos on her cell phone and directed the child to perform a sex act on Charles. Charles also reportedly removed the victims clothing and sexually battered the victim on multiple occasions.
Detectives interviewed Charles, who reportedly admitted to the accusations. She was arrested about 2:33 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Sheriff’s Administrative Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo.
Detectives say there may be more victims and they are requesting the public to come forward with any information regarding inappropriate contact Charles may have had with other children.
Anyone with information regarding other potential victims is asked to contact Detective Pione or Detective Geoghegan with the Crimes Against Children Unit at 727-582-6200.