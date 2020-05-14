St. Petersburg man accused of sexual battery of a child

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 31-year-old St. Petersburg man about 4:48 p.m. May 14 in connection with a report of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Zachary Robert Hoyt was booked into the county jail on one count of capital sexual battery on a child less than 12-years-old. At the time of this report, no bail had been set.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation on May 13 after they were contacted by a family member of the victim.
Detectives say the family member suspected sexual abuse after witnessing Hoyt touching the victim inappropriately and acting suspicious after being seen.
According to detectives, Hoyt placed his hand under the victim’s clothing and touched her vagina. The victim described to investigators how Hoyt touched her and instructed her to be quiet.
Detectives interviewed Hoyt at the Sheriff’s Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo. During the interview, Hoyt reportedly admitted to having his hand under the victim’s clothes and said it was possible his DNA would be found on her.