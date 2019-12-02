CLEARWATER — Florida Highway Patrol says two people from Kingston, Massachusetts died due to injuries suffered in a crash that occurred about 6 p.m. Dec. 1 on U.S. 19 near Royal Boulevard in Clearwater.
Troopers say Diane P. Pires, 84, was driving a 2013 Volvo T6 traveling southbound on U.S. 19 in the left turn only lane of Royal Boulevard. John Boussias, 56, of Palm Harbor was driving a 2011 Audi A8 traveling northbound on U.S. 19 in the inside lane approaching Royal Boulevard.
Troopers say Pires turned left into the path of the Audi, and the front of the Audi collided with the right side of the Volvo. Both vehicles rotated with the Volvo ending up on the east grass shoulder and the Audi in the middle of the highway.
The passenger in the Volvo, Diana Rakauskas, 69, died at the scene. Pires was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital where she later died. Boussias was transported to Mease Countryside with minor injuries.