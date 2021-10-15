INDIAN SHORES — A 60-year-old bicyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash that occurred about 6:07 a.m. Oct. 13 on the Park Boulevard Bridge in Indian Shores.
Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team say Sherry Nowotarski was riding her bicycle westbound over the bridge, when she lost control of the bicycle and fell into the curb lane. Lenon Ashford, 41, from Columbus, Ohio was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart westbound over the bridge. Deputies say Ashford was unable to avoid hitting Nowotarski and struck her with the passenger side of his vehicle.
Nowotarski was transported to Bayfront Hospital where she was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash.
Nowotarski has been a civilian employee at the sheriff’s office since Nov.1, 2010.