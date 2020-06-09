Former county employee accused of golf cart theft

DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 57-year-old Dunedin man June 9 for theft of a golf cart from the jail construction site.
Steven Daniel was booked into the county jail on one charge of grand theft auto. Bail was set at $5,000.
Detectives with the Arson/Auto Theft Unit said the theft occurred on March 27. The investigation began on June 5.
Detectives say during the jail infrastructure project, Moss & Associates, a national construction company, purchased a golf cart on Nov. 18, 2016, for use at the site. The cost was $8,225.
During the investigation, detectives learned that when the project was finished, Moss & Associates turned over ownership of the golf cart to Pinellas County Real Estate Management on May 29, 2019. Daniel, who was an employee of Real Estate Management, confirmed receipt of the golf cart to be used for future construction projects.
According to detectives, in March, Daniel hired a golf cart company to retrieve the cart from the county jail, then service it, and deliver it to his home in Dunedin. Detectives confirmed Daniel paid for the service with his personal credit card.
Two months later, Daniel was confronted by his supervision as to the whereabouts of the cart and he told them Moss & Associates “gave” it to him, detectives said.
Detectives report that when Daniel’s supervisor asked him why he took the cart, he said it was an example of, “You scratch my back I’ll scratch yours.” Facing an internal investigation, Daniel resigned on June 2.
Detectives say Daniel did not have permission to take the golf cart and confirmed that Moss & Associates did not tell Daniel he could take ownership of it.
Detectives interviewed Daniel June 9 at the Sheriff’s Office North District Station, 2496 Bayshore Blvd. in Dunedin. Daniel reportedly admitted to taking the golf cart from the job site to his home, paying for improvements and doing so in violation of county policy.