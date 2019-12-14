Gulfport police accuse mom of child neglect after finding kids alone in van

GULFPORT — Gulfport police arrested a 33-year-old woman about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14 after finding three children unattended inside a mini-bus.
Andrea Kerins, a transient with a last known address in Lafayette, Tennessee, was charged with three counts of felony child neglect. The children, ages 3, 6 and 9 were taken by Florida Department of Children and Families.
Officer Christopher Priest was on routine patrol about 4:42 a.m. when he noticed the mini-bus parked in the Gulfport municipal beach parking lot. When he went to investigate, he found the children inside.
Police say the children told him that their mother had left them about 9 the night before and went out on a boat. The children had no access to a phone to call their mother or to call for help.
Gulfport marine patrol began to canvass the dozens of boats anchored offshore. Officers located Kerins onboard a vessel owned by Yuri Radzibaba, 46. Police say she had been smoking marijuana and intended to spend the night on the boat.
Inside the mini-van, officers say they found a bin of mostly perishable food that had been left unrefrigerated. A 5-gallon bucket designated as a makeshift toilet was found near the front door. Police also found a propane tank inside the passenger area.
Police say the children had no clothing other than what they were wearing.