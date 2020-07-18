MADEIRA BEACH — Deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Marine Unit rescued a stranded boater about 5:13 p.m. July 17 after his dingy sank under the Tom Stuart Causeway in Madeira Beach.
Deputies were dispatched after receiving a report about a boater trapped in the water during a heavy storm. They say a 30-foot sailboat had broken its anchor during a heavy lightning storm and drifted into the Tom Stuart Causeway.
David Johnson, 68, a local resident paddled his dingy to the causeway to try to dislodge the boat. Deputies say the heavy storm caused his vessel to take on water and sink. Johnson became trapped between pilings and the sailboat and was unable to rescue himself.
Sgt. Ron Blair, 34, and Deputy Jayson Young, 34, arrived at the Causeway and rescued Johnson from the water. They used their sheriff’s office vessel to tow the sailboat from the causeway and brought Johnson to waiting paramedics on land.
Johnson was treated for minor injuries and released by paramedics. He was wearing a life vest.