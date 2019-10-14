ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing of a man they say committed a burglary Oct. 14 at a home in unincorporated St. Petersburg.
Deputies responded to multiple 911 calls about 4:59 a.m. about a person banging on doors and windows at numerous residences in the 4000 block of 68th Street North in St. Petersburg.
When deputies arrived, they found a man collapsed in the street. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead about 5:53 a.m.
According to detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit, the deceased man was identified as Chase Richardson, 23, a resident at Savannah Group home, 6881 40th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.
Detectives say Richardson, who has some mental disabilities, got into a verbal confrontation with another group home resident in the early morning hours of Oct. 14. Staff separated the two residents, and Richardson, who was reportedly agitated, went into his room, slamming his door and locking it.
Staff was eventually able to unlock the door, but Richardson had already escaped by crawling out his bedroom window, detectives say. A staff member left the group home in an effort to locate Richardson.
Meanwhile, Richardson had gone one block east to 68th Street North. Deputies received multiple 911 calls about an unknown male banging on the doors and windows of local residents and yelling erratically.
Detectives say after yelling and banging on several homes, Richardson was eventually confronted by a male homeowner, who yelled to Richardson through his front sliding glass doors to leave as Richardson was beating his fists on the doors.
According to detectives, Richardson left but went to the side of the house where he broke through the master bedroom window. They say the wife fled the bedroom and the male homeowner, fearing for his family's safety, stabbed Richardson as he attempted to enter through the bedroom's window.
Richardson, who was wounded, retreated to 40th Avenue where he approached the car of the staff member that was looking for him. Richardson collapsed in the street as the first deputy arrived in response to the 911 calls.
Detectives say the homeowners have requested to remain anonymous as allowed by Amendment 6. No criminal charges are anticipated.