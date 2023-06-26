DUNEDIN — A pool service employee was injured the evening of June 15 when a homeowner, suspecting foul play, shot at him at a Dunedin home.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Karl Polek of New Port Richey went to the home of Bradley and Jana Hocevar at 41 Concord Drive about 9 p.m.
Detectives said Jana Hocevar, 43, heard noises in the pool lanai and saw a man on the pool deck who she did not recognize. She notified her husband. Both were concerned because no one was supposed to be at their home at the time.
Detectives say Bradley Hocevar, 57, yelled for the subject to go away several times. They said Jana called 911, and Bradley retrieved a rifle from their bedroom.
Both Jana and Bradley continued to hear noises and observed a flashlight coming toward the door. Fearful for the safety of Jana and himself, Bradley fired two rounds from his rifle, detectives said.
Shrapnel from the bullet and glass struck Polek, who fled from the lanai area. Bradley then fired several more rounds toward the lanai.
Polek, 33, of Port Richey, is an employee of Bay Area Pool Techs. He was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
At a June 26 press conference, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri stated Bradley Hocevar was acting within the law when he fired his weapon.
"In hindsight, he should have probably let them know he was coming at 9 o'clock at night, yet he made no effort to contact them at all," Gualtieri said.