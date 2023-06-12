A man police accuse of shooting at an officer in St. Petersburg has been arrested after crashing his vehicle.
The St. Petersburg Police Department reported that a man fired at an officer who was in an unmarked vehicle at the intersection of 14th Avenue S and 35th Street S about 11:43 p.m. on June 7. The officer was not injured and was able to drive off. He did not return fire.
Police said the suspect fled and later crashed his vehicle at the intersection of 38th Avenue N and 21st Street N.
Officers in the area located and arrested Savarion Miller, 23. He is charged with attempted murder in the first degree, driving while driver’s license was suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and reckless driving with property damage or injury.