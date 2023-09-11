TARPON SPRINGS — Authorities have tacked on 13 charges as the fraud case against a Tarpon Springs accountant who was arrested in June 2022 has ballooned, with new victims coming forward suffering additional losses of more than $500,000.
Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Economic Crimes Unit arrested Jamie Fonville, 47, an accounting manager at First Choice Association Management, on Sept. 5 on the 13 additional charges of scheming to defraud. She was originally arrested on June 24, 2022, on three charges of scheming to defraud.
Detectives were first made aware of possible fraudulent activity in February 2022. Fonville was responsible for managing the bank accounts and issuing checks on behalf of 58 different homeowners associations.
Detectives originally said Fonville manufactured fraudulent checks using account information from three different homeowner associations and deposited the checks into her own personal bank account. Detectives said Fonville used the money for personal expenditures such as food, groceries, daily living expenses and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game tickets. Fonville allegedly also paid her personal credit card bills with the money.
Last year, detectives said, the total financial loss amongst all reported victims was estimated to be $228,300.
Since Fonville’s arrest in June 2022, 13 additional victims have come forward. The combined loss of all cases is now approximately $754,734.
Fonville was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.