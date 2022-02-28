CLEARWATER — A Clearwater woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say she threw her boyfriend's dog off the seventh floor of a balcony during a domestic dispute.
Clearwater Police detectives charged Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, of Clearwater with aggravated animal cruelty and two other counts Monday and she was to be booked into Pinellas County Jail. She is also being charged with criminal mischief and domestic battery.
Police were called to 880 Mandalay Ave. shortly before noon Sunday after Eric Adeson, who has been dating Vaughn for several months, said she threw his 3-year-old pug, Bucky, off his seventh-floor balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also tossed his cellphone and keys off the balcony and struck him.
The dog was found dead on the pavement below.
Efforts to locate Vaughn, who lives in the same condominium complex as the victim, were unsuccessful Sunday, but she was found and arrested Monday.