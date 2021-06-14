TARPON SPRINGS — Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say is wanted in connection with the death of a yellow kitten.
Tarpon Springs police released a statement June 24 about an incident involving animal cruelty. According to the statement, officers responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lewis Avenue where they were told that the driver of a pickup truck had thrown a small yellow kitten out of the driver’s side window and then run over it.
The kitten was found dead from its injuries, police said.
The vehicle was described as a work-type blue older model pickup truck with a ladder rack and black and yellow totes hanging from it.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Lara Scarpati at 727-938-2849.