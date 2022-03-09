ST. PETERSBURG — Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force recently conducted a multi-agency undercover operation in which 13 arrests were made involving solicitation for sex.
The operation, which targeted sellers and buyers of sexual acts and those who prey on underaged children, was launched in an attempt to identify and help victims of human trafficking in the Tampa Bay region.
Of the 13 arrests, six will face human trafficking charges, five were arrested for offering to commit prostitution or soliciting prostitution, and two with traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity.
St. Petersburg Police Department coordinated the operation in partnership with the following task force agencies: Homeland Security Investigations (the Tampa, Orlando, and Sarasota field offices), Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tampa Police Department, Largo Police Department, Temple Terrace Police Department, Zephyrhills Police Department, Bradenton Police Department and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Selah Freedom and Created Women of Tampa provided non-governmental organizational support for the task force operation.