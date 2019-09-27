Pinellas Park police say ‘porch pirate’ caught on doorbell camera arrested

PINELLAS PARK — Police sent out a “Ring” doorbell video Sept. 25 of a man taking two packages from the porch of a residence in the 3800 block of 103rd Avenue North about 2 p.m. Sept. 25.
Officers asked the public for help to identify the man.
Police say thanks to tips, officers were able to identify the man and Michael Joseph Smith, 54, of St. Petersburg was arrested about 1:17 a.m. Sept. 27. He was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bail was set at $10,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, Smith took two packages from the porch. Each contained a lamp valued at $165. The porch was monitored by a doorbell camera.
Police say Smith was positively identified by a coworker.