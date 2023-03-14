PALM HARBOR — A bicyclist was killed in a crash just before 11 a.m. Thursday on Alt. U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
The bicyclist, a 55-year-old Palm Harbor man, was going south in the bike lane on the northbound side of U.S. Alt. 19. Troopers said as the bicyclist approached the intersection with Ohio Avenue, a 41-year-old Palm Harbor man driving a sport utility vehicle began to make a right turn from Ohio Avenue toward the northbound lanes of U.S. Alt. 19, also known as Palm Harbor Boulevard.
According to the Highway Patrol, the bicyclist entered the intersection and “entered the path of” the man driving the SUV. As he turned right, the man driving the SUV hit the bicyclist, authorities said.
Troopers said the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The man driving the SUV was not injured.
The Highway Patrol did not release the names of those involved in the crash.