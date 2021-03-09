INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — A 44-year-old man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash March 8 in Indian Rocks Beach.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Miguel A. Gonzalez, a sergeant with the Florida Department of Corrections. He was assigned to Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell.
According to a media release, deputies responded to a report of the crash about 3:30 a.m. on the Indian Rocks Bridge and East Gulf Boulevard. When they arrived, they found an overturned F-150 truck with Gonzalez near the vehicle.
Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team say Gonzalez had been driving westbound on the Indian Rocks Bridge when for some unknown reason, he lost control of the truck and struck a concrete barrier, partially ejecting him out of the passenger front window.
Deputies say the Ford continued westbound, traveling against the barrier wall, where it struck several portions of the metal railing on top of the wall. Gonzalez was then fully ejected from the vehicle onto the curb on the north side of the roadway at the intersection of Fifth Avenue North and East Gulf Boulevard.
The Ford continued westbound, went onto the curb and sidewalk, where it struck a palm tree and a set of Pinellas County Junction signs, before it overturned on its passenger side in front of 300 Fifth Avenue North.