Car burglary spree reported in Belleair Beach-Belleair Bluffs area

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported that 29 vehicles were burglarized between midnight and 1 a.m. on Dec. 10 in the Belleair Beach-Belleair Bluffs area. Only two of the vehicles were locked.
“Always remember, keep your valuables out of your vehicle,” said Sgt. Amanda Sinni of PCSO’s public information office. “The best way to keep your vehicle and your belongings safe is to simply lock your doors.”
The Sheriff’s Office did not release information about any items stolen or suspects in the case.