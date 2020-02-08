ST. PETERSBURG — Florida Highway Patrol reports that two teen girls died at a local hospital Feb. 8 after the car they were riding in was involved in a crash on northbound I-275 near milepost 24.
Troopers say Erinasha Jones, 18, of Largo was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry northbound on I-275 near milepost 24 about 6:24 a.m. The Camry was traveling in the inside lane. Ernesto Leon, 38, of Bradenton was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on I-275 in the center lane.
Troopers say the driver of the Camry attempted to change lanes to access the exit ramp to 22nd Avenue North and entered the path of the Silverado. The passenger side of the Camry collided with the driver’s side of the Silverado.
The Camry then rotated across the interstate onto the shoulder of the exit ramp where it collided with two trees. Jones, along with her passengers, Jiana Minaya, 16, of Clearwater and Keeoshia Edwards, 17, of St. Petersburg were transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg.
Troopers say Minaya and Edwards died at the hospital. Jones suffered serious injuries.
Leon and his passenger, Juan Alvarez, 33, of Palmetto were uninjured.
According to the press release, under the information about Jones, the crash was alcohol related and unknown for her passengers. Alcohol was not a factor for the driver or passenger in the Silverado. Charges are pending.