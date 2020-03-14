Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are encouraging the public to be on alert to recent phone scams targeting elderly citizens.
According to detectives, the victims are contacted by the suspect pretending to be one of their grandchildren, or a detective or attorney calling about their grandchild. The suspect may inform the victim that their grandchild is injured and is being transported to the hospital. The suspect may also state that their grandchild has been arrested and bond money is needed.
The suspect may instruct the victim to send cash through the mail or advise them a courier will collect the cash. The suspect then tells the victim to not contact law enforcement or other family members to verify the information.
The victims later discover their grandchild was never injured or arrested.
Furthermore, the cash has been picked up and is untraceable.
Detectives advise citizens should verify the status of their grandchild with other family members before providing the cash.
Anyone with information on this scam is asked to call Detective K. Cruise at 727-582-6200.