LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking information for an active homicide investigation at a mobile home park in unincorporated Largo.
According to detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit, deputies were dispatched to the Orange Lake Mobile Home Park, 12344 Seminole Blvd. in Largo, for an armed emergency about 8 a.m. March 28.
When deputies arrived they found the victim, identified as Adisyn C. Mudd, 21, inside the mobile home. Mudd was pronounced deceased on scene.
Detectives are asking anyone with information related to this homicide to contact Detective Robert Sosa at 727-582-6161 or via e-mail at rsosa@pcsonet.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.