Law enforcement to conduct DUI Wolf Pack in Pinellas

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies and police from Largo, Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg, as well as Florida Highway Patrol, will conduct a DUI Wolf Pack operation starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and continuing until 5 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21.
They will maintain a proactive profile over the weekend on the highly traveled roadways of Pinellas County.
The operation is part of the sheriff's on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving. The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.
The DUI Wolf Pack is dedicated to the memory of Harvey Delzer, 86, and Edward Delzer, 59. On July 28, 2018, they were stopped at a red light at Park Boulevard and 104th Lane in Seminole, when an impaired driver rear-ended their vehicle.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.), Chaplains Outreach Ministries and the Suncoast Safety Council will be supporting law enforcement during the operation.
Members of MADD will be present to support their mission of a Nation of No More Victims.