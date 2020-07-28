Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives charged a 23-year-old Tampa woman July 28 after she failed to return a car rented in Clearwater and misused a credit card.
According to detective assigned to the Arson/Auto Theft Unit the crime occurred on June 2.
Joneshia Wilkerson suspect was stopped by the Tampa Police Department on June 18. She was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and transported to the Hillsborough County Jail on July 28,
Detectives say the vehicle was rented from Hertz Rent-a-Car at the St. Pete Clearwater Airport. It was located by the Tampa Police Department near 48th Street North and Sligh Avenue East.
Detectives say Wilkerson went to the Hertz Rent-a-Car and rented a black Nissan Altima. Wilkerson provided a driver's license and a credit card to secure the car.
The vehicle, due back on June 6, was never returned. Hertz attempted to contact the renter and eventually discovered the credit card used was stolen. Hertz filed a stolen vehicle report with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on June 18.
Later that day, officers with the Tampa Police Department stopped the stolen vehicle and identified the driver as Wilkerson. At the time, Wilkerson broadcast the traffic stop live on Instagram and told Tampa officers that she borrowed the vehicle from a friend.
Pinellas detectives spoke with the Hertz manager who rented Wilkerson the vehicle and identified her from her Instagram video. Investigators were also provided surveillance footage at Hertz that showed Wilkerson renting the car.
Detectives discovered the driver's license Wilkerson used belonged to a friend, who was lent to Wilkerson in exchange for $200.The phone number provided on the rental agreement was the same number Wilkerson provided to Tampa officers as her own.
The credit card number Wilkerson used belonged to a victim in Indiana who was still in possession of their original card.
Detectives located Wilkerson in Riverview on charges of failure to return a leased vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card.